To the editor:
Heartfelt thanks to staff at Anna Jaques.
I went to the emergency department due to a cardiac problem, was sent to the ICU and then telemetry, with a short stay in the OR. I want to thank the nurses, CNAs and doctors for the excellent care I received.
Staff were friendly, compassionate and competent in carrying out their duties. Their professionalism and caring about patients is to be commended. Thank you for excellent care.
CORNELIA WALSH
Newburyport
