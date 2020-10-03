To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport would like to thank an array of supporters for assisting in the presentation of our 11th annual Field of Honor on the Bartlet Mall in September. This year was especially challenging due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Donna Holaday and the Parks and Health departments offered health guidelines, and Mayor Holaday posted an online tribute. Cinematographer Matt Murphy incorporated that tribute into a virtual ceremony of photographs and flag dedications for the Exchange Club website, which is maintained by Andy Griffith.
Boy Scouts Jonathan Doherty, Andrew Doherty, Wallis Ziehler and Patrick Sasso from Newbury Troop 44 and Sam Hartford and Christian Brown from Newburyport Troop 251 pounded in all the rebars to support a near-300 flag field. Floodlighting of the field at night was provided through the Newburyport Fire Department.
Rowley Realty donated weather-proof pamphlet boxes. Volunteer Evelyn Kovach distributed flyers around Greater Newburyport. Changing Tides displayed an event sign board, which was donated by Port Signworks.
Dugan Supply has provided year-round storage space for event equipment and extra flags for the past several years.
Special thanks go to financial sponsors Ned and Patty McGrath, the Institution for Savings, the Newburyport Bank and the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, plus Murphy Construction Company Inc.
Also, The Blanchette Financial Group Inc., Darling Consulting Group Inc., Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40, Ipswich Bay Glass Company Inc., Nick’s Pizza LLC, Odd Fellows of Newburyport, VetsDontForgetVets.com, Wall’s Ford, and Deb and Peter Zoltai.
Also, Dudley and Barbara Farquhar, Barbara and Andy Griffith, Haverhill Bank, Henry Becker Custom Building Ltd., Keiver Willard Lumber Corp., Lombardi Oil Company Inc., New England Hospitality LLC, Jim and Susan Noyes, the Palen family, Starboard Galley Restaurant, Strem Chemicals Inc., Telecom Pioneers of America, Timberline Enterprises LLC and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016.
The Daily News published two event stories and assisted with a thank-you advertisement.
Finally, we would like to thank those individuals who purchased flags to honor personal heroes, whether veteran, active military, fire and police, first responders, health care workers, essential workers or those impacted by the corona pandemic.
It took a community to continue this event in this very difficult year. For this, we are grateful. Thank you.
Jane Collins
President
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
