To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport would like to thank the participants in our Sept. 10 Field of Honor for those who serve, whether military, fire, police, first responder, medical personnel or personal heroes. We also thank our sponsors, those who purchased flags and those who attended what was a most moving ceremony on the Bartlet Mall.
Despite the threat of foul weather, the rain held off, but the West Newbury Fire Department had already erected a large tent just that morning to ensure that the Merrimack Valley Concert Band would be able to stay dry and play.
Paige Gouldthorpe offered a splendid version of the national anthem. Rabbi Alex Matthews of Congregation Ahavas Achim delivered a thoughtful invocation and benediction. Making remarks were Mayor Sean Reardon, Veterans Affairs Officer Kevin Hunt, State Representative Dawne Shand, State Senator Bruce Tarr and Congressman Seth Moulton. All acknowledged the heroism of those who give of themselves, “who run towards the danger,” in times of crises, and all noted the need for our country to come together again as we did after the attacks of 9/11.
Keynote speaker Jennifer Lowrey, an officer of the American Red Cross, described her life-changing experience of flying into New York City on 9/11/2001 and witnessing the aftermath of the planes crashing into the Twin Towers, followed by her assistance to first responders in the days that followed.
The Merrimack Valley Concert Band, under the direction of Anthony Beatrice, provided inspiring music at several intervals throughout the ceremony. Soloist Kathy Peavey led the attendees in singing “God Bless America.”
The ceremony ended with a reading of the individual flag dedications, called the “Verbal Wall.”
Our lead sponsors were the Newburyport Bank and the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund.
Also: the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation and Edmund and Patricia McGrath.
Murphy Construction Company, Inc.; The Blanchette Financial Group, Inc.; Kim and Steve Di Camillo, Rochester Electronics and Wall’s Ford, Inc.
Kathleen Bailey, Deborah Kennedy and the Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill.
Lombardi Oil, Inc.; Haverhill Bank, Jim and Sue Noyes, Starboard Galley, Barb and Andy Griffith and New England Hospitality, LLC.
In-kind sponsors were Dugan Supply, Steve Swochak, the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, the Newburyport Cultural Council, Immaculate Conception Church, the Newburyport Daily News, Local Pulse of Newburyport and Pete’s Toilet Service.
This was our 14th Field of Honor. We will be back again next year with our 15th. We hope to have a robust attendance to honor those who serve.
STUART DEANE
President
Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
