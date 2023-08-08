To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport would like to thank all those who supported our Kids Day in the Park at Atkinson Common on Wednesday, Aug. 2, during Yankee Homecoming, including the Department of Public Services for its permission to use the site and for assistance in set-up and takedown.
Yankee Homecoming co-Chairs Jason and Jen Lacroix showed up to judge the carriage and bicycle parade. Mayor Sean Reardon dropped by to check out the proceedings.
Local musician Steve Swochak, with assistant Siobhan Hale, conducted his usual sing-along, and the Newburyport Public Library offered a game activity, as did the YWCA and Mrs. Murray’s Nursery School.
Vehicles from the Newburyport fire, police and DPS departments were open for inspection, with an antique pumper truck as a big attraction. Local police and firefighters presented friendly faces for their departments.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit demonstrated the use of trained dogs in police work with two separate performances.
Newburyport High School art students, under the direction of teacher Mary Rakoski, painted faces for four hours – right up to closing time at 2 p.m. – to the delight of young attendees.
While the club itself handed out some 300 each of complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs, Polar Seltzer of Worcester supplied the drinks.
We would also like to acknowledge Dugan Supply for agreeing to store our equipment at its warehouse and for its friendly assistance with loading and unloading.
Many thanks to all who made possible a fun day for area children.
STUART DEANE
President
Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
