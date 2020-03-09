To the editor:
I am writing in response to the article titled, “Nock students test composting with NHS E-Club,” published March 3.
In the article, the process of Newburyport High School’s E-Club implementing their composting program into the local Nock Middle School was discussed. Some important points that the article brought up were the importance of educating the people as well as the significance of the school district’s proximity to the water.
While I greatly appreciate the effort that these students are making toward promoting a more sustainable perspective throughout the Newburyport community, I strongly encourage them to expand their project into surrounding communities.
Surrounding towns such as West Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Haverhill, Lawrence and more all have access to the Merrimack River that feeds into the estuary and marshes near Plum Island. If all of these towns were able to improve their waste management, it could significantly reduce the amount of waste impeding the natural systems/ecosystems in the area.
Newburyport is a relatively affluent area compared to the surrounding towns, so a lack of resources and/or funding in the other public school systems may be a factor to consider.
However, expanding this composting project in public schools in the area would be an excellent way to build social solidarity between the communities and foster widespread accountability for waste management contributions, or lack thereof.
Francesca Ragonese
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.