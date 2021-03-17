To the editor:
Wednesday, March 17, will mark 13-plus months of the Institution for Savings trying to shove their proposed two-story parking garage down the collective throats of not only the concerned neighbors and abutters living on Prospect Street, Otis Place and Garden Street, but down the gullet of downtown Newburyport as a whole.
I respect the firm and consistent way both the Historical Commission and the Planning Board have tried to guide the bank to create a significantly smaller, more reasonable structure for their “much needed programs.”
Sadly, the numerous clear and direct suggestions from these volunteer boards have not resonated with the bank’s leaders. In fact, it is an insult to everyone that the Institution for Savings thinks changing the facade or adding a bit more green space to an approximate 19,000-square-foot-ish structure in any way turns their pig’s ear of a proposal into a silk purse.
The bank has tried to insist that they need this enormous space for important bank programs.
But in reality, the most important “program” this proposed monolith addresses has nothing to do with increased office space for existing or potential new employees or even supports a historical museum honoring all things IFS. Nay, the only “program” that matters to bank president Mike Jones, former Newburyport mayor Mary Ann Clancy, former Newburyport mayor Lisa Mead and soon-to-be-ex-Mayor Donna Holaday (who weighed in at the last meeting – well over a year since her constituents voiced their concerns) is a private, locked, two-story parking garage smack dab in the middle of one of Newburyport’s most beautiful historic neighborhoods.
I respectfully request that the Planning Board please vote on March 17. Stop kicking the historical can down the street and make a stand – for us neighbors, for Newburyport, for good.
Colleen Turner Secino
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.