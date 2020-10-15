To the editor:
I have always been impressed with Jim Kelcourse’s tireless dedication to the community he serves as our state representative.
No question is too small, no request too large. If you ask, Jim will respond. His ability to listen, take action and produce results are one of the many reasons Jim has continued to have my support.
Throughout his many years in this role, Jim has committed himself to being consistently accessible and reliable for all constituents.
When he says, “Call me anytime,” he means it. With both his direct phone number and email published on his website, anyone living within the borders of Amesbury, Salisbury and Newburyport can easily get in contact with him.
And once you are in contact, expect Jim to become a familiar face, as it is not uncommon for Jim to offer assistance in person. In recent months, our towns have been tested in ways we could have never imagined.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful to have Jim leading us, as he has continued to work tirelessly to ensure our voices are heard.
At a state level, he voted in favor of the commonwealth’s COVID-19 relief package, which provided aid to families and businesses throughout the community. And at home, from small businesses struggling with their sudden loss of income to individuals who needed help receiving unemployment, Jim was there.
I know my experiences with Jim are not exclusive to myself. The stories of support that I have heard from friends, business owners, and other members of the community leave no doubt that Jim Kelcourse is a true leader for Amesbury, Salisbury and Newburyport.
I will proudly vote to reelect Jim as our state representative, and I ask that you do, too.
Tracy Knowlton
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.