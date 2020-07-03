To the editor:
I have just learned that the large mailbox removed from the turnaround loop at the parking lot at the post office will not be replaced.
Damage to the old box, jamming and illegal “fishing” are cited as reasons. Please write the postmaster at 200 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913 to express your views.
A new mailbox would eliminate most of the problems, except the jamming. I suggest a sign: “These are new mailboxes designed for your security; put in one envelope at a time. Please, no large or thick envelopes.”
As long as the turnaround is in place, let’s use it!
It is much healthier in these COVID-19 times to mail my letters from the safe confines of my auto, rather than on the sidewalk with others mailing their letters at the same time.
Leonard Johnson
Amesbury
