To the editor:
I was struck powerfully by the article in The Daily News today in which Gov. Charlie Baker urges the public always to cover their faces in public.
It’s believed by experts, he says, that 20 to 40% of people who are infected by COVID-19 have no symptoms and are thus able to infect others unknowingly.
This is huge! We can all help each other by wearing masks or improvised face coverings whenever we go out. It feels odd the first time or two, especially if one is feeling well, but it’s an easy habit to form. Please do this.
Susan J. Noyes
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.