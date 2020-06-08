To the editor:
“We’ll get through this, we always do." That's a slogan we rarely rely on when things get extraordinarily difficult, and there doesn’t appear to be any immediate recourse. It serves to reaffirm our toughness and resolve.
Of course, time is the great physician, and we eventually get through whatever dilemma we’re facing. The problem as I see it, though, is not getting through it but what does the carnage look like when we do?
Is this a problem that has been solved by serious thought, intelligence and resolve or is it something we just stumble through, creating just a short break before the next disaster occurs?
Most Americans never get to survey the debris field when it’s over, and to a large extent we’ve become immune to the destruction.
I believe the leadership of this country has mired us in a vortex of incompetence and criminality so pervasive that we may never recover from it.
We somehow got through eight years of George Bush, however, his legacy survives long after his departure. The senseless loss of American and Iraqi lives will be with us forever.
We’ve already had four years of Trump, and if we get four more of this baby playing in his own mess, you don’t have to be Nostradamus to figure out how that will turn out.
We have, in my view, a frightening new way of destroying our already fragile democracy. It’s called “suicide by president,” and we better start taking it seriously because right now we are a ship sailing up the Niagara River and unable to recognize where the mist on our faces is coming from.
If we don’t figure it out, we will eventually find out.
Jack Flynn
Newburyport
