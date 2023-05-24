To the editor:
Reading Jay McClenaghan’s letter to the editor (May 15, 2023, “Do you remember?” Daily News of Newburyport), I’m reminded of something John Adams said: “Facts are stubborn things … .”
Adams’ words come to mind because Mr. McClenaghan seems to have a loose grip on the facts. For example, he asks if we “remember when the media and the Democrat party tried to remove President Trump, using the 25th Amendment … .”
I don’t remember that for a simple reason: It never happened. In fact, it could not have happened. The 25th Amendment provides a mechanism for the vice president and a majority of the cabinet secretaries to declare the president unfit and install the vice president in his place.
Last time I looked, Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet members were all Republicans. So, either Mr. McClenaghan is misinformed on this point or he’s deliberately trying to misinform readers of The Daily News.
Similarly, he states that Trump took Ivermectin, and that it is “now recommended by our government.” In the first place, nobody knows what Trump was given when he was in Walter Reed with a bad case of COVID because his course of treatment was never disclosed and, as he demonstrates every day, you can’t trust anything the former carnival-barker-in-chief says.
Does our government really recommend Ivermectin for COVID? No. Information on the National Institute of Health website, updated March 6 of this year, states clearly that they do not recommend the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, nor does the Food and Drug Administration approve the use of horse paste to treat any viral infection.
Again, either Mr. McClenaghan is unaware that he’s misinformed or he knows and is trying to spread that misinformation.
I could go on (McClenaghan’s suggestion that the media has not made an issue of Joe Biden’s mental acuity is laughable), but here’s the point: facts matter. If we can’t agree on the facts, it’s nearly impossible to have any sort of constructive conversation about the issues.
When we see or hear someone offering up easily disprovable nonsense, we have a responsibility as engaged and concerned citizens to call that out.
Indeed, facts are stubborn. Let’s be equally stubborn in our defense of them.
GARY LUBARSKY
Amesbury
