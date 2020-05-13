To the editor:
A robin has built a nest on a terrace in a busy part of Brookline, Mass., in a "fake" tree. Yes, a fake tree – an imitation 9-foot plastic house plant meant for an interior space. It has withstood 12 New England winters outside and looks just fine. As it does to Mrs. Robin who is nurturing along two blue eggs with an occasional raucous visit from Mr. Robin.
May we all adapt with hope, perseverance and ingenuity to our new and ever-changing environment.
Ingrid Flynn
Newburyport
