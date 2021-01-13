To the editor:
The recent Daily News editorial is right that the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program is good news for Massachusetts workers!
The paid leave program is also great news for small businesses. There’s no cost to businesses with fewer than 25 employees, since the paid leave benefits are funded by payroll contributions from workers and larger businesses.
For larger employers, the contribution from a worker’s paycheck – no more than $0.38 per $100 – is split between employer and employee. Self-employed individuals can opt in.
Businesses save money by avoiding the need to pay employees while they are taking leave, since those workers receive benefits directly from the state trust fund. Businesses get the benefit of employees who are healthier, happier and more productive.
Think of this:
In my neighborhood alone, there are now four pregnant women and their partners who will be able to stay home with their newborns. My friend, who needs a hip replacement, will have income as she recovers.
Other friends, who are working while doing their best to care for aging parents, will be able to take paid time off to care for their aged parents should they face serious illness.
The Paid Family and Medical Leave legislation was passed as a result of the grassroots efforts of community, labor and faith based groups across the state, working together through the Raise Up Massachusetts partnership. Over 40 volunteers in our seacoast area helped by collecting signatures, calling legislators and reaching out to neighbors for their support.
This legislation moves us toward a society that does a better job of taking care of each other.
Pam Wool
Newbury
