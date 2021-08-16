To the editor:
My wife, Susan, and I moved to Newburyport in 1996. Our first observation was the crown jewel of the waterfront.
I was lucky enough to be appointed to the first of two five-year terms as a waterfront trustee. Later, I was hired as a park manager to Waterfront Park and the boardwalk.
As time went on, we noticed land next to our home at 1 Merrimac St. I approached Mayor John Moak, asking if I could improve the area. He said it's a great thing.
Everybody cuts through that area. It is not a very good entrance to our city. It is one of the first impressions that the visitors get in Newburyport whether they go to the waterfront or shops and restaurants.
The Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, under the leadership of Richie Eaton, agreed to pay the cost if I would design and include bricks in front of the information booth. It was $7,000 for the park and $2,000 for the information booth. All the bricks came from the DPW.
Upon completion, The Daily News wrote an article with my photo stating "maybe someday it will be called Nichols Park." When the bank bought the bench, they included a plaque: Nichols Park, courtesy of the Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank.
Susan and I want others to benefit from Nichols Park. We have started a Nichols family-funded scholarship.
A student graduating from Newburyport High School in the environmental science course will be selected by the scholarship committee. The Nichols Park Scholarship Fund will begin at graduation in 2022.
I want to thank Mayor Donna Holaday for her support over the years. Susan and I are very concerned about the planet. For example, the landfills that are not properly constructed allow contaminants to seep into our groundwaters.
We are looking forward to the first scholarship. The Newburyport Bank is stepping forward again maintaining the scholarship fund under the leadership of Lloyd Hamm.
Susan S. and Charles W. Nichols
Newburyport
