To the editor:
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport would like to extend our thanks to the Greater Newburyport community for all the support that made our 13th annual Field of Honor at the Bartlet Mall on Sept. 11 a success in honoring those who serve others.
Special thanks go to keynote speaker Lt. Anthony Vorias of the Massachusetts State Police, commander of the Newbury barracks on Scotland Road, as well as to the Newburyport police and firefighters in attendance, the latter bringing a World Trade Center sculpture for exhibit.
Adding insights were Mayor Sean Reardon, Veterans Affairs Officer Kevin Hunt, State Sen. Bruce Tarr and State Rep. Leonard Mirra. Captain. Jon-Erik Berkhoudt of the Salvation Army book-ended the proceedings with an Invocation and a Benediction.
Interspersing patriotic musical selections throughout the ceremony was the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, through grants from the Newburyport Cultural Council and the Institution for Savings.
Thanks to event volunteers, to those who purchased individual flags, the dedications for which created the messages of the “Verbal Wall,” and to those in attendance for helping to make this such a moving ceremony, concluded by the sounds of “Amazing Grace” by the concert band.
Main financial sponsors for the event were The Newburyport Bank and the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund. Edmund and Patricia McGrath made their annual contribution, as did the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation.
Also contributing were the Murphy Construction Company, Inc., Blanchette Financial Group, Inc, Stone Ridge Properties, Rochester Electronics, Wall’s Ford, Inc., the Breakfast Exchange Club of Haverhill and Kim and Steve Di Camillo.
Additional sponsors were Kathleen Bailey, Deb and Peter Zoltai, Strem Chemicals, Inc., and Port Gutters, LLC.
Also, Lombardi Oil, Inc., Haverhill Bank, Jim and Sue Noyes, the Starboard Galley, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc., Fitness Together Newburyport, New England Hospitality, LLC, Beach Plum Flower Shop, John Guilfoil Public Relations, LLC, Debra Kennedy, Barb and Andy Griffith and the Palen family.
Making a separate donation were the Odd Fellows of Newburyport.
In-kind sponsors supporting the effort were Dugan Supply Company, Gundalow Company, the Newburyport Parks Department, Steve Swochak, Essex River Cruises, Immaculate Conception Church, the Daily News of Newburyport, Local Pulse and Pete’s Toilet Service.
The Newburyport Department of Public Works set up and later took down the ceremony stage. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department supplied labor for field set-up and disassembly.
All proceeds benefit the Exchange Club program of service in honoring America, helping to prevent child abuse, supporting youth activities and providing general community service where needed.
STUART DEANE
President
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.