To the editor:
We are writing to say we are very thankful to the Salisbury Elementary School PTA and the Institution for Savings for the books that they purchased for the fifth-grade class at Salisbury Elementary.
We really appreciate it. We appreciate all that you do for the school. It means a lot to us, especially because last year and this year we didn't get to learn as much because of this hard time.
During the pandemic, we need to learn, so we appreciate you helping us learn with these books. Our grade would prefer to read real books than online books. It's a relief that we don't have to read off of the computer.
You're helping to make this year a little more special and easier to learn. The fifth-grade classes and the teachers thank you for the books. The whole school thanks you.
Mackenzie Andrews, Ellee Mies, Brielle Moughan and a special thanks from SES
