What do we owe a large marine mammal, kidnapped from her native waters as a baby, crated and flown by cargo plane thousands of miles away, to be an attraction in an amusement park?
“The Walrus and the Whistleblower,” a film in this year’s Newburyport Documentary Film Festival (completely virtual), asks that we consult our humanity to answer this question.
The storyline is similar to the 2013 film documentary “Blackfish,” which exposed the abuses and dismal living conditions endured by marine mammals at SeaWorld in San Diego, with a spotlight on Tilikum, a killer whale. That film sparked a conversation about the morality, and safety, of keeping wild animals in captivity and forcing them to become performers for human entertainment. “The Walrus and the Whistleblower” continues this earnest conversation.
We are introduced to Smooshi, a beguiling young walrus at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Canada, and to her trainer-turned advocate, an authentically coarse guy named Phil Demers who has been dubbed “The Walrus Whisperer.”
Smooshi and Demers share an intense emotional connection, formed during their first encounter when the walrus imprints herself upon Demers.
While caring for Smooshi and acting as the walrus’s surrogate mother, Demers experiences an awakening. His deep bond with Smooshi, whom he describes as a “ball of innocence,” transforms him from trainer to an advocate for Smooshi’s freedom.
He can no longer turn a blind eye to the abuses he witnesses: large animals forced to live in small pens, unless performing; animals who are routinely medicated with human antidepressants to be kept compliant; food deprivation as the preferred training method; a malfunctioning water infiltration system and subsequent excess chlorine in the water, which burns the marine mammals’ skin.
Demers quits his job at Marineland, “blowing the whistle” on the theme park’s abusive treatment of its animals. And he resolutely begins his public battle to rescue Smooshi.
If Demers is the hero of this film, then Marineland’s owner and founder, John Holer, is the antihero. While not a sympathetic character, Holer is cast as a crusty anachronism. He might inspire pity, were he not so cantankerous, unrelenting, and impervious to the growing chorus of voices speaking on behalf of the animals languishing in Marineland’s “care.” He taunts animal rights activists from Niagara Action for Animals who protest outside Marineland’s gates. And he sues Demers for $1.5 million.
During the course of Demers’ lengthy legal battle to rescue Smooshi, Marineland’s other walruses die. Only Smooshi remains.
In 2019, Canada passed legislation that bans keeping whales, porpoises and dolphins in captivity. Walruses are not protected, however, and a grandfather clause permits the continued captivity of Marineland’s remaining whales and dolphins. The conversation about keeping wild animals in captivity continues. So does Demers’ battle to rescue Smooshi.
View “The Walrus and the Whistleblower” any time during the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, Sept. 18-24. A live Zoom Q&A with the film’s director, Nathalie Bibeau, and Demers, the “whistleblower,” will follow a special screening on Sept. 20. For ticket information, visit: https://www.nbptdocufest.org.
Kathleen Downey
Newbury
