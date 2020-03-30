To the editor:
Our world is not as it was four weeks ago.
With new information emerging every few hours from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our elected officials, it can be difficult to know what information is accurate or factual. But there is one indisputable certainty you can believe and trust: your money is safe in your community bank.
Many community banks throughout Massachusetts provide deposit customers with 100 percent insurance on their account balances. This insurance is provided by the FDIC and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). The FDIC insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Since the FDIC's creation in 1933, no depositor has ever lost even one penny of FDIC-insured deposits. Having the additional backing of the DIF provides further comfort for all of depositors here in Massachusetts.
The U.S. financial system is stronger now than during the financial crisis of 2008-09. We are well-capitalized, financially strong and well-positioned to survive this pandemic while supporting our communities and, most important, our customers and employees.
We know that many customers are experiencing financial hardships and a great deal of uncertainty. We want to assure you that we will devote all necessary resources to help. Many local banks are offering special programs to support customers who are struggling. Please call your bank and ask for help.
We know this is also a very difficult time for our community non-profit partners. Some of you have had to cease operations while others are being called upon to serve a greater population with less resources. In 2019 the Institution for Savings alone donated and pledged more than $1.7 million to our non-profits. Please know that we will be there again for you during this challenging time and appreciate all that you are doing now to help others.
As I have assured our customers and employees many times over the last several weeks, our number one priority is their health and safety. Our employees have been extraordinary during this crisis, doing everything they can to serve the needs of our customers. We have enabled many of them, through technology, to work from their homes, allowing them to be together with their families and loved ones during this time. Others are working in our offices, practicing social distancing and following all other CDC-recommended precautions, I am incredibly proud of our team as they are doing everything they can to meet the banking needs of our customers.
Please understand: We are here to help and want to help. This is an unprecedented time for all of us. Let’s work together and strive to become stronger than ever before.
Michael J. Jones
The writer is president and CEO of the Institution for Savings.
