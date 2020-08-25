To the editor:
There was a wonderful column in the Boston Globe years ago that comes to my mind often. It was published at the time of the Mapplethorpe art exhibit in Boston, which many people found repulsive and offensive. The gist of the opinion piece was – yes, you have First Amendment rights to offend as many people as you want, but the question you should ask yourself is – why do you want to?
I’m finding more and more selfish behavior (much of it sanctioned and enabled by the occupant of the White House) although maybe it’s just that it’s more out in the open. It’s upsetting, but I’m hoping it’s in the minority and we just don’t hear as often about all the decent people here and their quiet acts of kindness.
I pass the signs in Salisbury often; I ignore them. But to call a woman an ugly, insulting name that is hateful to all women because you don’t happen to agree with her politics? Why? People who are claiming that their personal freedom about mask wearing is more important than their care and concern for their fellow human beings? Why?
Trying to respond to the deaths of over 170,000 people by implementing measures that may save other lives is not a “national overreaction.” Maybe the letter writer from Aug. 20 should talk to a hospital worker who has sat next to and held the hand of someone dying a horrible death from COVID-19 because his/her loved ones are not allowed to be there. Believing that Black lives matter is “…irrational…and violent…”? Why? Masks as a symbol of oppression? A co-worker of mine had to escape from her country during a civil war. She told us what it was like for her to hide in the back of a military truck with her hand clasped over her toddler’s mouth; how scared she was that he would cry and give everyone away.
Wearing a mask to protect other people is hardly oppression or something to complain about when you think about all the people on our planet and what they experience in their lives. I hope when the present occupant of the White House is hopefully voted out, we return to the kinder and much less selfish country that we know we can be.
Kathleen M. Raywood
Newburyport
