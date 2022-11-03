To the editor:
I’m writing to voice my support for Barry Finegold in this year’s state senate race. As a former city councilor and longtime Amesbury resident, I know Barry will stand for our values and make sure Amesbury gets the funding we need to thrive.
In my view, the superior candidate in this race is the one with governing experience and a proven track record of bringing real resources to our community. Barry’s seniority in the legislature means he can secure funding for our city’s priorities; education, infrastructure, and economic development.
Sen. Finegold also stands for our values, supporting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and viewing supporting small businesses as the core of our community.
Barry will be the champion Amesbury needs and deserves. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, I strongly urge you to vote for Barry Finegold for state senate.
ANNE FERGUSON
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.