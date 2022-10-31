To the editor:
(Editor's note: The letter writer is on the Amesbury City Council)
It is critical that Amesbury’s next state senator be an effective advocate for our city. As Election Day nears, I am more sure than ever that Barry Finegold is the best candidate in the race.
Barry approaches problems with the same common sense that you or I would. He is an incredibly hard worker and has shown true leadership on issues critical to the Merrimack Valley. His track record speaks for itself— Barry has already brought back thousand dollars for projects around the city, and I am confident that he will continue to bring resources to our community.
Barry has also consistently shown support for our senior community and is working to expand tax breaks for seniors to help them stay in the communities they have helped to build.
Early and mail-in voting are already underway and Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 8. Join me in supporting Barry Finegold for state senate.
ANTHONY RINALDI
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.