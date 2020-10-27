To the editor:
The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts represent more than 12,000 active and retired firefighters across the state, including Newburyport, Amesbury, and Salisbury. As the president of this great organization, I feel it is necessary to voice our support and endorsement of James Kelcourse for reelection as state representative in the 1st Essex District.
Rep. Kelcourse is always available to the hard-working firefighters of the 1st Essex District. He understands our profession's complexity and how crucial proper funding and resources are to the communities we serve. The three local firefighters unions from within the 1st Essex District have proudly endorsed Rep. Kelcourse for reelection.
Kevin Parseghian, president of Newburyport Firefighters Local 827, said, "Jim's ability to relate to his constituents is second to none. As our state representative, he has made himself and his staff accessible to anyone in need of assistance."
Daniel Souliotis, president of Salisbury Firefighters Local 4694, said, "Jim is dedicated to his community and has continued to support all of the firefighters in the area. He is always pushing for funding to better the Town of Salisbury. The district has never had a more dedicated State Representative than James Kelcourse."
And David Carpentier, president of Amesbury Firefighters Local 1783, said, "Jim Kelcourse is very supportive of the fire department. He listens to our concerns and has a high level of respect for our profession and the dangers it entails. He makes every effort to be our voice and ensure our safety through every political avenue available to him."
Whatever manner you choose to vote, please support your local firefighters by voting for James Kelcourse for state representative on or before Nov. 3.
Richard MacKinnon Jr.
Boston
The letter-writer is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts.
