To the editor:
On behalf of the Firehouse Center for the Arts board of directors, we wanted to thank the community for packing the house for the opening of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
In case you’ve never heard of this performance, here is a quick introduction.
Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: he is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.
Now, it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
“The Curious Incident” runs through Nov. 20. We hope you can join us for this entertaining and thought-provoking performance.
There is so much going on at the Firehouse this holiday season, including “The Nutcracker” with Joppa Dance Company, “Through the Wardrobe” with Theater in the Open, award-winning Shemekia Copeland to name just a few.
We invite you to visit our website firehouse.org, attend a performance, and help support live, local and engaging arts.
CHRIS JOHNSTON
President
Board of directors
Firehouse Center for the Arts
