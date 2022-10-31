To the editor:
(Editor's note: the letter writer is a Newburyport School Committee member)
If you created a word cloud from statements made by Dawne Shand, candidate for First Essex State Representative, the word “coalition” would be big and bold. This is not a buzzword or political jargon, it’s a real strategy for getting things done, for getting legislation passed. Dawne understands that real change is hard work, that it requires teamwork, not only with fellow legislators but with non-profits, advocacy groups, and community leaders.
It’s easy to identify problems in our communities" inflation, crumbling infrastructure, combined sewer overflows in the Merrimack, underfunded schools. The hard part is coming up with solutions. For the past eight years we’ve had a state rep who focused on constituent services. He also touted his “100% attendance record” at the State House, as if merely showing up is enough. This legislative approach is like treating a symptom instead of curing a disease.
Dawne is ready to work in coalition with lawmakers on Beacon Hill to make legislative decisions and get the funding we sorely need to tackle the challenges facing the First Essex District. This is why I will be voting for Dawne on Nov. 8 and I urge you to vote for her too. We deserve a leader like Dawne.
SARAH HALL
Newburyport
