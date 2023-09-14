To the editor:
I am a Bresnahan parent of three young children and I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Markus Fish for School Committee.
Markus is a respectful leader who will work tirelessly to support our schools. He is a thoughtful, diligent individual who welcomes debate and does his homework. Whether reading the strategic plan cover-to-cover, meeting with current School Committee members and fellow candidates, or reaching out to parents well beyond his circle — literally running the bus routes to ensure all parents are included — Markus seeks out a wide variety of perspectives before making a decision.
He is well-researched and is willing to do the less glamorous but important work to ensure we are consistently improving our schools and supporting the social, emotional, intellectual, and academic development of our students.
He is an engaged member of our community, a Bresnahan dad, and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to public service. He would be an excellent addition to our School Committee.
MOLLY MILLER
Newburyport
