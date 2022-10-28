To the editor:
Thank you Chief Lucey, and congratulations Chief Fisher. Tuesday was a great day for Newbury residents.
At the Select Board meeting, retiring police Chief John Lucey presented his proposed succession plan, and it was unanimously adopted by the board. Pending successful contract negotiations with the town, Deputy Chief Patty fisher will become chief, and no doubt continue the department’s history of excellence in community policing.
As a 46-year resident and taxpayer, and many-year member of the town’s Human Resources Board, I’ve had the good fortune to watch our police department serve with great pride and distinction, thanks to the direction and leadership of former Chiefs Roger Merry and Mike Reilly, current Chief Lucey and incoming Chief Fisher. Speaking for my family and many others who feel similarly, thank you all for your dedication to the profession, and the town of Newbury.
MARK GLECKMAN
Newbury
