To the editor:
I am a registered independent and I vote, first and foremost, based on a candidate’s personal character and integrity.
The second thing I look for in a candidate is a sincere willingness to listen and to understand all points of view, before making an educated and well-thought decision. This is why I am placing my support behind C.J. Fitzwater as the next state representative for First Essex county district.
Challenge creates character, humility, and a grounded approach to decisions and life. C.J. has faced personal health challenges, a heart transplant, at a relatively young age, which is something that most of us could never imagine. C.J. could have let this significant life event slow him down but instead he has done the opposite.
He has turned this second chance into an opportunity and has used his incredible energy and positive outlook to inspire and serve others, and to make a difference in his community.
There are several characteristics that will make C.J. a great representative and the best choice to represent and lead our communities into the future. As I listen to C.J. discuss education, infrastructure, the environment, safety and technology improvements for our communities, I can see that he has an understanding of what we need now and a vision that looks 10 or 20-plus years down the road.
It is clear he is focused on doing what is best for us, our children and our grandchildren. C.J. is an active listener and connector of people who always works to seek common ground. He demonstrates this ability to listen carefully when he presents his more moderate stances on otherwise divisive topics and policies.
He is a very intelligent and open-minded thinker who will seek the right decision for his constituents and not be entrenched in or held back by partisan politics. There was a time when political figures could disagree on policy but remain friends and respected colleagues. I see C.J. as one of those throwback politicians capable of bringing that type of understanding, cohesion, positive energy, and single-minded focus on people and communities, back to politics.
C.J. is rarely focused on his own needs and instead spends his energy focusing on the needs of his family, his friends and his community. This becomes extremely important in a political environment that tends to center more on individual posturing and power than on sincere service to others.
I have lived in a number of communities and I have known very few people so willing to get involved, take on challenges, and rally people around common causes like C.J.
It is my hope that the people of Newburyport, Amesbury, and Merrimac are able to experience the dedication, thoughtfulness, intelligence and boundless positive energy that C.J. has provided to our Salisbury community.
Please join me in supporting C.J. Fitzwater on Nov. 8.
DUANE LOCK
Salisbury
