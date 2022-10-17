To the editor:
I’m writing today to express my support for C.J. Fitzwater for state representative.
Here in the town of Merrimac, we were lucky to have Lenny Mirra as our representative for the last 10 years, but due to redistricting, our town has moved to another district. As such, I believe C.J. is the best candidate to continue the quality representation we received from Lenny over the last decade.
When I first met C.J., he could not have been kinder. He’s a positive guy running to represent all of us.
As a young voter – and a lifelong resident of Merrimac – I know how important it is to have someone we can count on to represent our town’s interests. C.J. is the right man for the job because of his positive demeanor, his understanding of the issues, and his experience as a community leader.
In this election, our choice for state representative is not one based on party or ideology, it is one based on competence, good spirits, and a willingness to listen and lead. I believe C.J. is positioned well to advocate for Merrimac and ensure that we get our fair share of education and infrastructure funding.
I hope you’ll join me in electing a great new voice for Merrimac, C.J. Fitzwater, on Nov. 8.
MIKE WILLIS
Merrimac
