To the editor:
I’ve noticed a change in Salisbury. Lately, it seems like our community is more connected, more informed, and more committed to volunteer work than ever.
Volunteerism is infectious; it inspired me to join the Lions Club two years ago. That’s where I met C.J. Fitzwater, the current Lions Club president.
He might be one of the reasons things feel different in Salisbury. It’s hard to end a conversation with C.J. without wanting to commit yourself to a cause that would involve hands-on service and would benefit those in need.
At its core, volunteerism is about solidarity, belonging, trust and empowerment. It is a language all its own that sends a powerful message to others in the community.
C.J. lives to create this kind of action and activity that generates the well-being of people and their places through a feeling of togetherness. I witnessed this when we both worked on the 9/11 Memorial and the firefighters beep ball game this past summer.
I couldn’t think of a better person to represent our communities than C.J. Fitzwater for First Essex state rep. With him, we will see a man whose work is purposeful, and whose drive to unify is endless.
He has a long list of priorities: safety, smart affordable housing, the environment, exceptional schools, senior services, access to mental health. He will need our help. Whether we decide to come together or not is up to us.
I myself do not vote for a party, I vote for the person. For those who aren’t familiar with C.J., I ask you to get to know him before you head to the polls to vote on Nov. 8.
You won’t regret it, and you might even be asked to volunteer on a project toward real change. You won’t regret that either.
A.J. PAPPAS
Salisbury
