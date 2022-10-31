To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for C.J. Fitzwater to represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac, and Amesbury (State Representative in the 1st Essex District). We need his experience as an established public servant, but more importantly, his moderate approach to activism. There are many important issues facing our community, but none are more so than protecting and growing our children and families.
For example, we've had our fill of those like Ms. Shand who feel they know what's best and want to tell us what is now acceptable. Most recently, her unwillingness to even give proponents of Citizens For Responsible Education "a seat at the table " regarding what children are exposed to in school via their school library is wrong. I'm sure she has many fine qualities but being dismissive of what many parents - especially those with school-age children - are deeply concerned about means Ms. Shand is the wrong choice.
Conversely, Mr. Fitzwater's willingness to consider and listen to all make him the type of representative this district needs, one that is more open to opinions yet conservative and conciliatory.
BRUCE BERGWALL
Newburyport
