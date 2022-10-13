To the editor:
Thanks to the Daily News for coverage of the forum for First Essex District state representative candidates, Dawne Shand and C.J. Fitzwater. It is important for their respective views to be known by the voters. Unfortunately, the audio from the forum for the first half hour was not available on local cable, due to technical difficulties. Happily, the event may still be viewed online on local cable for all four towns in the district.
A prominent topic at the forum was the cost of Amesbury homes and the tax rate there. Unfortunately, some of the figures cited by C.J .Fitzwater were exaggerated. He stated that the average home price in that city is $900.000, but according to Realtor.com it is $546,332. According to Redfin it is $558,000.
Mr. Fitzwater also stated that most taxpayers in Amesbury are paying $1,000 a month in taxes, but according to Amesbury Chief Assessor Todd Laramie, the average tax for a single-family home in September of 2022 was $8033.15. around $670 per month. This is, of course, a huge amount, and his point about the taxes being too high is definitely well made. His figures, however, are greatly exaggerated and misleading.
Voters need to know they can trust our candidates to research all information they present to voters. Hopefully, Mr. Fitzwater will be more careful with his figures in the future.
CAROLYN JOHNSON
Newburyport
