To the editor:
We don’t talk enough about how lucky we are to live where we live. After two-plus years of darkness and division, it’s about time we step back and think about who we are, what we stand for, and where we hope to go.
It sounds corny, but the belief in a better tomorrow for our region begins with a deeply held belief that our community is, at its core, a great place to live. Enter C.J. Fitzwater, candidate for state representative.
When you volunteer for candidate – as I have with C.J. – you get to know them. You get to know their families, friends, and you might even pick up their go-to food/drink order from a local watering hole after a long day of campaigning. But sometimes, what’s most telling, is what a candidate doesn’t tell you … .
After three months of working with C.J. – winning a successful write-in campaign against a right-wing extremist, and now taking on a general election – I did not learn until last week that for periods of time in his childhood, C.J. grew up homeless.
One night when we were talking with our team about the impending energy cost hikes coming this winter, C.J. abruptly interjected into the conversation and told the most heartbreaking story of what it was like to grow up in a broken household, often having to hop from shelter to shelter, and when he did have a home, it was not always a guarantee that he would have functioning heat or hot water.
At that moment, I knew I had made the right decision to help C.J. Not only did I believe his positive attitude about our community was what we needed, I now knew that his attitude toward our region stemmed from his personal experience of living in a place where he had been knocked down and left behind.
CJ’s “Love where you live” message has clearly resonated … despite being outraised nearly 3-1, C.J. has raised over 70% of his campaign donations from district residents; the opposing campaign sees nearly 60% of its donations coming from outside the district.
The choice for state representative could not be more clear. C.J. is focused on the issues that matter, and he’s poised to take his personal experience to Beacon Hill to be a voice for balance and common sense so we can all love where we live.
JOHN OLDS
Merrimac
