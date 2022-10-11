To the editor:
This year we have a chance to elect a spectacular new state representative: C.J. Fitzwater. C.J. is a husband, father, and dedicated community leader. C.J. knows what it takes to go to Beacon Hill and advocate for his district, and he understands the issues facing our community.
Having worked in the Pentucket schools, and having raised my own family right here in Merrimac, I know that C.J. is ready to go to bat for our kids. C.J. understands that the best investment we can make is the one in our children. He knows that our schools are very good, but he also knows that we can always do better—particularly when it comes to reforming the funding formulas that continue to fall short of giving our school districts the funding they need to pay their educators and staff.
I hope you will join me in supporting C.J. Fitzwater, the education and affordability candidate, on Nov. 8.
PATTY OLDS
Merrimac
