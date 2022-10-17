To the editor:
I’m writing today in support of C.J. Fitzwater for state representative.
C.J. is the perfect example of what we should want in a representative. He’s kind and caring, and he truly loves where he lives. These are qualities that will suit him well when he advocates on our behalf.
As a longtime Amesbury resident, I have seen how our community can become divided by politics. We have an amazing city, but we desperately need to turn down the temperature and create a culture of respect and discourse.
C.J. will be the perfect calming presence for our district. He doesn’t care about the Republican answer or the Democratic answer; he cares about the answer that is best for our community.
This year, let’s vote for a candidate that will make us proud to love where we live. Let’s choose C.J. Fitzwater for state representative so we can have quality representation for Amesbury up on Beacon Hill.
Vote C.J. Fitzwater on Nov. 8.
CHRIS FRANCOEUR
Amesbury
