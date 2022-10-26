To the editor:
When someone chooses to become a leader in our community, I find it incredibly important to know more about their character.
I have known C.J. Fitzwater since 2012. We were Scout parents and leaders of our pack together for over four years and we spent a good deal of time together along with our families, made incredible memories with our children, and our friendship has continued since.
The stories that C.J. tells are often followed by laughter and wonder – he has an incredible life journey behind him and he is now blazing the trail for yet another and then some.
I consider C.J. one of the most authentic and genuine people I’ve ever come across. I’m saying this because when I found out he was running for office, I had the most abundant sense of comfort that I personally knew a candidate for public service that would be doing their job with integrity and truth.
Unfortunately, due to district reallocations, I won’t be blessed to have C.J. as my state rep., but I encourage those who will to offer him your vote, support him and stand by him, as I know he will for his community.
MICHELLE BAKER
Amesbury
