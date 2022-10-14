To the editor:
I see that Mr. C.J. Fitzwater, the Republican candidate for state rep. here in Essex 1, took umbrage at Dawne Shand’s questioning his judgement in voting for Trump. Mr. Fitzwater should understand that many residents of Essex District 1 feel the same way.
Trump is the worst thing that has happened politically in the United States since the Civil War. I never paid attention to him prior to the announcement of his candidacy in 2015, but when he came down that escalator spewing hate, bigotry and division, I immediately knew everything I needed to know about him.
His disparagement of the patriot, John McCain, early in his campaign and of Khzir Khan after the Democratic convention in 2016 were so disgusting that I couldn’t imagine anyone voting for him. And, yet, millions of people like Mr. Fitzwater did. What were they thinking?
There are many, many judgment calls affecting District 1 that a state rep. will have to make over the course of the next two years. For example, there is no question that climate change is real and it’s bearing down on Essex County. Do women have a right to their own bodies or are they controlled by the state and religion? How should the affordable housing crisis in towns like Newburyport be managed? Who should control what kids learn in school: angry populists or professional educators?
Ms. Shand won’t be perfect. No one is. But Mr. Fitzwater's vote for Trump and his annoyance at his inability to acknowledge what an incredible mistake that was does not bode well for his ability to represent a district that voted two-to-one for Biden in 2020.
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
