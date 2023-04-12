To the editor:
As someone who walks many miles a day in our city, I pass on a regular basis on the trail under the south end of the Gillis Memorial Bridge.
For years, I have been watching the degradation of the supports under the bridge. The concrete supports in the middle of the river are in appalling shape.
Concrete is flaking off to the point where the strengthening rebar is exposed. It is steadily getting worse. This is easily seen by anyone walking under the bridge.
Remember the tragedy of the condo building that collapsed in Florida? This happened because the concrete flaked and rebar was exposed to salt air. The salt air caused the rebar to rust. When it rusted, it expanded, causing further degradation of the concrete. When the concrete failed, the building collapsed. We have salt air in our beautiful coastal community.
While I support the increased use of bicycles, I am deeply concerned we have made a mistake prioritizing building bike lanes before fixing the structural integrity of the bridge.
We have a number of bridges in poor condition in the city. Walk the rail trail from the river to the train station and look at the netting under the bridge where High Street crosses. Walk Washington Street across Route 1 and see how the bridge built more than 90 years ago is crumbling.
Let’s set our priority on ensuring our bridges are safe, and then build bike lanes. The safe bridges will be good for motorists, pedestrians and bike riders alike.
BOB BARTON
Newburyport
