To the editor:
Congratulations on being named the new editor of the Daily News. With that comes a large responsibility for being a fair judge of news headlines, the extent to which news items are covered, the balance of stories across all towns in the area, and especially the use of good judgement in the content of your editorials.
Too early to tell about the broad use of coverage across all of the towns in the surrounding area; however, your editorial, entitled, "Flying a flag, getting Newburyport’s goat” was way off the mark.
To mention a few statements you made in the editorial:
“It was the sight of a Donald Trump re-election flag flapping above that got many people’s goat”
“If someone wanted to tweak the good people of Newburyport, flying a Donald Trump flag is a good way of doing it”
“To add insult to injury……..”
“Like a dope, ……… flying a flag that would no doubt offend many of those same eyes….”
I would assume you consider yourself to be one of the "good people of Newburyport."
What does that mean? Who are the good people of Newburyport? Those with progressive, liberal, and anti-Trump sentiments? The Trump boat parade occurred during his presidential re-election campaign. It was well organized and hundreds of boats participated. I’m no fan of Donald Trump, but aren’t all candidates allowed to campaign in our community without rebuke?
You are the editor of the Daily News. I expect better.
Dale Williams
Newbury
