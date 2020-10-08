To the editor:
Imagine the “litter” that will be strewn when the Merrimack River overflows all the way to Market Square, Newburyport. Go ahead, picture it. Not a pleasant image, is it?
I say this not as a scare tactic but as a fact: Without an urgent, all-hands-on-deck response, the climate emergency is moving in only one direction. We already see Arctic ice melting and sea level rise, millions of wooded acres destroyed by wildfires, massive hurricanes and flooding forcing millions from their homes, widespread species extinctions, etc.
While our area has been spared the devastation up to now, our luck will run out; it is only a matter of (not much) time.
In the face of this existential threat, fastening flyers (with water soluble wheat paste) to mark where the waters will reach seems a rather modest wake-up call. If you happened upon us last week, you would have seen a group of worried yet hopeful friends and neighbors from Extinction Rebellion.
You would have watched the Ocean People, street performers moving as waves along the streets, and Polar Bear Brigade joining in the “tidal tour” around downtown Newburyport. Perhaps you would have smiled and thanked us as many people did or turned away saying you were “all set.” Either way, we got the message out.
If you would like to check us out for yourself, drop by Market Square and the boardwalk this Saturday from 1 to 3 for “Flood Newburyport Part 2.”
Nancy Ledoux
Newburyport
