To the editor:
Focus on the use of the word “greed” was a convenient diversion away from the real issues in recent letters to the editor responding to previous letters from abutters of the Institution for Savings.
The sudden rash of letters from IFS trustees published seemed a transparent bit of muscle flexing by the bank lauding its history of community involvement and generosity in Newburyport. In fact, the bank’s abutters are not disputing any of that.
Seizing on a single word written by a frustrated abutter seemed a tactical ploy, the clear message being that IFS has such a sterling history in the community that it is an outrage to suggest that abutting neighbors should do anything but sit back and trust everyone to do the right thing. Really? I don’t see that working much.
I don’t live near the IFS, but I do care about how downtown expansion projects are handled and so should everyone else. Precedent is being set all the time and we as a community need to be mindful of that.
The size and breadth of this project matters every bit as much as with every other proposed building project in Newburyport. The historical good will of the bank has little to do with the project at hand except perhaps that we should expect it to set a more friendly tone.
Sincere participation from the bank appears to be lacking regarding how neighbors feel about the project and why, their rights as property owners (direct effect on use of their property and concern for resale value, for example) and the idea that the bank is beyond reproach in their methods. And let’s not confuse past good will with purchasing power.
We are in a pandemic. People are worried about their economic survival. Yet, IFS abutters feel they have no choice but to incur costly legal guidance in this that should not be necessary.
It’s hard to believe that the abutters would go to these lengths and be this upset if the bank was truly engaging with them in good will with this project.
Unfortunately, it’s easier to believe that engagement with the abutters is a big pain in the you-know-what for IFS, and that they expect to rest on their laurels rather than make substantial, reasonable compromise in their current design.
While I am not intimately familiar with all the details of their design, I do remember reading about the inclusions of a museum and a gym on-site, as well as overlapping bank parking into the “library” parking lot that our community depends on. Really? A museum? A gym? How many square feet of the new proposal would those add? And taking city parking? I’m just saying.
Again, precedent matters, and this project should matter to us all. Speaking up in community affairs such as this is our collective responsibility isn’t it?
Deb Silke
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.