To the editor:
I live in the beautiful, little town of Merrimac.
There are many dog walkers, of which I am one. One of our responsibilities as pet owners is to pick up after our pet.
During this time of hyperawareness of germs, I am amazed to see more and more piles of “crap” on people’s lawn edge and in the schoolyard.
It’s starting to look like the circus has been in town. Seriously, who does that? It is rude and annoying, not fair to such a beautiful little town. Please follow the Golden Rule.
If you are responsible enough to have a pet, follow pet etiquette or take your mom on the walks with you.
Lorraine Gaylardo
Merrimac
