To the editor:
When the law to have everyone wear seat belts was initiated, there were many people complaining that the government does not have the right to tell me what to do.
The government is usurping my rights! I remember one lady, in a wheelchair, coming in shouting, "Wear your seat belts, they work." Of course, she was in a wheelchair because she was not wearing her seat belt. Now, everyone wears them and can be fined if you are caught without it.
We wear seat belts because they save lives. We make sure everyone in the car wears their seat belt because we don't want anyone to be hurt.
Now, we are asked to wear masks. They do save lives, too. The COVID-19 virus is spread just by breathing. The masks impede its transmission, thus slowing/preventing the disease.
Now, people are saying the government does not have the right to say I have to wear a mask. They are impinging on my rights and freedom. The CDC has provided guidelines to stop/hinder the spread of this disease. These work. People who do not wear masks are like "Typhoid Mary" – they spread the disease without a care for anyone else.
Statistically, if no one buckles up in a car, they could all die or be seriously injured. Also statistically, if no one wears a mask, they could all die, or get sick, or pass the disease on to someone who will die or get sick. This has been proven by the current hotspots in the country.
Do we need to wait for someone, under a respirator, to shout, "Wear masks, they work!"
Joe Vecchione
Newburyport
