To the editor:
Warren P. Russo’s letter in the March 3 issue of The Daily News once again falsely accuses Democrats, this time of verbal and physical abuse toward their Republican brothers.
Nothing is further from the truth. Mr. Russo is following the Trump playbook, dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s as seemingly all Republican toadies are doing.
Their leader is a master of projection, criticizing others for actions of his own. It has been Trump who has urged protesters to be tossed out of his rallies, praised his handlers for beating protesters, and the like time and time again in his sophomoric tweets.
Mr. Russo is doing the same. Shame on this “journalist!”
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
