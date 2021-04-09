To the editor:
Though I haven’t been in Newburyport long, I’ve gotten to know it through its surrounding farms.
As a food studies scholar, I am always attentive to how farmland is used, and how accessible local produce is to the people that live in an area.
Living so close to the coast, and having tried my hand at some backyard gardening, I worry about what the climate crisis might mean for our local food ways. Last summer, my tomatoes wilted under scorching sun, and the drought led to lost plants, a gardener’s nightmare.
I was ecstatic to hear about the Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan, but disappointed at the little space in the plan devoted to food security.
In Essex County alone, there are 22,397 acres of farmland, a number that, despite my inability to envision it, is a 20% decrease since the previous census in 2007.
What happens if that number keeps getting smaller as farmers are forced to find other livelihoods? Getting our food from across the globe will only exacerbate our problems, after all.
Thankfully, there are answers that give me hope. Increasingly, more farmers around the country are turning to regenerative agriculture, permaculture, agroecology. They are choosing to use integrated techniques that not only diversify the food they grow, but also make their farms more resilient to extreme weather and pests.
All the while, they help fix carbon in the soil. If done well, these alternatives can be cheaper to the farmer and consumer both!
I want a climate plan that pushes us to do better for our communities and environment. I hope wherever you are, you can hear the birds, pause to look for bees.
The answers we need are often right in front of us if we take the time to look. Locally, groups of activists are trying to get us to pay more attention, and it’s high time we listen and act.
This week, Extinction Rebellion, MA, launched its "Emergency Everywhere" campaign, which culminates in a creative action called "Winds of Change" at 1 p.m. at Market Square on Saturday, April 10.
There will be wind art, singing, and a whole lot of envisioning together. I will be there, learning how to fight for a better future. Will you?
Deb Orieta
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.