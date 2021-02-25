To the editor:
I would like to express my opinions on the current movement hoping to “forgive” student loans.
First and foremost, it is not forgiveness of the loan, no way the colleges are going to return the money. It is transferring the debt from families and students who benefited from their education to the U.S. taxpayer, who approximately 65% of whom don't have college degrees.
It stands to reason that the 65% — many of whom earn less than their college counterparts — don't mind paying higher taxes, right? At a period in history that we are pushing for equality, doesn't that seem a bit "elitist?"
To any individual or family that has paid for a college education from serving in the military, savings or working to pay the loans off, it is a slap to the face. Let's face it, no one forced anyone to sign the loan papers.
Maybe, someone should have thought about going into debt for an education that once it's all said and done, can't support their lifestyle. Don't get me wrong, I feel that student loan debt is out of control but I don't think the taxpayer should be left holding the bills.
I see no problem rewriting the terms and reducing the interest but forgiveness — no way! What is the plan for students just entering school or down the road? Will we be paying for their education as well? If not, where is the equality?
Having served as an adviser for the local trade schools, I find it particularly offensive since we have had to fight to update equipment and facilities.
Maybe, we should rethink our priorities. Have you tried to hire a skilled tradesman lately? I bet I could find several underemployed graduates with a degree in early childhood development, though. Bet they even had a semester overseas. How nice.
I realize that student loan forgiveness is great political rhetoric to swing the young vote but let's get real!
Mark Lewis
Rowley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.