To the editor:
(Editor's note: the letter writer was mayor of Amesbury from 2014 to 2020)
The November elections are quickly approaching and with that comes the opportunity for all of us to make our voices heard. I’m personally supporting former Navy SEAL, and successful entrepreneur Sal DeFranco to be our next State Senator. Sal is running in the Second Essex and Middlesex district, which stretches from Amesbury and Merrimac, through most of Haverhill and North Andover, to all of Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington.
The seat was recently redistricted and was held in part by Diana DiZoglio who is running to be our next State Auditor. I was a strong supporter of Senator DiZoglio as she was a consistently strong voice in Boston for Amesbury when I was its Mayor. Sal will continue Diana’s hard work, advocacy for constituents, and will serve us well.
As a Navy SEAL, Sal has lived the definition of the word “service” as he voluntarily put his life on the line to preserve and protect our democracy. As entrepreneurs and retail service-based business owners, he and his wife, Dana, successfully navigated the restrictions imposed on small businesses like theirs during the pandemic. Service runs deeply in their blood as both Dana and Sal’s dads were firefighters.
Sal is strong on the issues that affect us the most, like cost-of-living issues including gas prices, housing costs, home heating and electricity increases and inflation in general. He will stand with the working families of our district against the forces in Boston who always seem to put the squeeze on taxpayers.
He is a tireless supporter of our first responders, he’ll advocate for the best possible education for our children and has pledged to oppose any new tax hikes.
It's time for us to change the way we do things on Beacon Hill. We need new ideas and a community based approach to government from good people like Sal DeFranco. Sal will be the champion for all of us who are suffering through the current horrible economic conditions due to mismanagement, incompetence, or worse from those who have been in control of our state for decades. Please join me in voting for Sal DeFranco for State Senate on Nov. 8 and be a part of making the State House work for us.
KEN GRAY
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.