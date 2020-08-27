To the editor:
Because of my background as a teacher, activist, scientist, and engineer and my 20-plus years of work developing and implementing environmental solutions and policies, I was recruited to run for Congress in January 2019. Because of my stance on climate emergency, education, healthcare and immigrant rights, underscored by the many endorsements I earned from progressive organizations, progressive leaders, and climate groups, I can say with confidence I was the most progressive candidate in the race.
In my opinion, especially during a pandemic, unless you are for Medicare For All you cannot call yourself a true progressive. Unfortunately, none of the three remaining Democratic candidates support Medicare For All. Seth Moulton, however, was one of the first members of Congress to sign onto the Green New Deal. Of the three remaining Democratic congressional candidates, only Seth has included some of my environmental policies in his platform while giving me full credit for them, and, thanks to his science background, he is one of the only members of Congress to understand and adopt the carbon negative approach I campaigned on. Only Seth has the full backing of Vice President Joe Biden (who is a close ally of his and campaigned for him in 2014). If Biden wins in November, Moulton will be in the strongest position to rapidly implement the climate solutions we are working on and that our planet needs to meet the climate emergency. Additionally, only Seth has shown a clear understanding of how racial justice, housing, and jobs are all climate issues.
Even though I ran against him, I will be voting for, working with, and supporting Seth Moulton for reelection. As for the Senate race, there is no question in my mind who is better equipped for the job. Sen. Ed Markey is for Medicare For All and has been a tireless environmental champion for decades, and so he has my full endorsement.
I am humbled that so many progressive voters have offered to write me in, or just skip voting, but I implore all to not to do this. In 2012 our seat became Democratic by 1% (46.4% to 45.3%). In this election, the Republican challenger and fervent Trump supporter has raised more money than all candidates other than Moulton and, has secured more small ($200 or less) donations than all three Democratic candidates. Another issue that concerns me is our district has historically had a tragically low voter turnout (8.84% in 2016), with COVID19 that number is likely to be lower. We need the strongest Democratic candidate possible, and this why voting in this primary is more important than ever.
Would I have preferred to be your representative in Congress? Absolutely. Almost as much as I would have liked to have seen Bernie Sanders become our president. The reality, however, is that we have critical issues that we cannot wait two or four years to address and we cannot cede these elections to the Republican Party.
D. Nathaniel Mulcahy
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.