To the editor:
I was a bit surprised to see my name mentioned in Monday’s story regarding Mayor Reardon’s desire to see the current City Council vote on the project design and bond order for the proposed NYS building on Low Street (“Reardon wants vote on NYS before election,” Daily News of Newburyport, Aug. 7, 2023). I have made it a point to not comment on city affairs since the mayoral election in 2021. However, I must correct inaccuracies in Mayor Reardon’s comments.
The article states, “The mayor pointed out that NYS has been in search of a new location ever since the heating system at its home in the former Brown School was deemed unusable.”
This is not accurate. The city had been searching for a location for NYS well before the boiler failed at the Brown School. In April 2019, Mayor Holaday requested that the City Council approve funding for a feasibility study to assess a portion of 57 Low St. as a new site for NYS. I moved that the funds be approved at the next meeting. This was two and half years before the failure of the boiler system at the Brown School.
The feasibility study was presented by studioML in November of 2020. It specifically assessed the feasibility of locating NYS at 57 Low St. or at the Brown School.
In October of 2020, one year before the boiler failed, I sponsored an order to purchase 57 Low St. When it came up for a vote in February of 2021, in the spirit of reaching a compromise, I offered an amendment to add an environmental restriction on the property to address the concerns of some councilors. The article also quotes Mayor Reardon as saying: “I was running against someone who was on the City Council and could have done something for NYS or had a plan in place.” Clearly, I did do something, and I did have a plan.
Why does this matter? Because the truth matters. I believe if we had purchased the Low Street property in February of 2021 as I proposed, NYS would now be located there.
CHARLES TONTAR
Newburyport
