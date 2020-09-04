To the editor:
We remain in the midst of a pandemic. Unemployment rates have shattered all-time records and many cannot pay their rent or mortgages. At this time, given our uncertain future, the worst thing local government can do is needlessly hurt its taxpayers.
Yet, the mayor’s FY21 budget does just that. It will significantly increase Amesbury’s average single-family tax bill by 8%, from $6,919 to $7,474 (+$555) for a $421,000 home. That’s 16 times higher than last year’s increase and 38% higher than the previous four years combined. If the City Council approves the School Committee’s request for an additional $907,000, bills will grow by 10% to $7,619 (+700).
Why so enormous? The mayor, in her budget book, says: “For FY21, we will see the expected increase in tax bills rise significantly due to the debt exclusion which passed by ballot in October 2019.” In other words, she blames the voters who approved the new school. However, the choice to borrow $34.8 million in June of this year was entirely the mayor’s. The debt payments resulting from her decision represent three-quarters of the property tax increase.
Surprisingly, her school financing plan says taxes “will begin with small increases and will ramp up to the full tax impact around 2022.” Had we simply followed the plan, we could have drastically reduced the tax increase by borrowing only what’s needed for this pandemic year and revisiting next year.
Unfortunately, her decision carries consequences. To balance the budget, she has been forced to drastically cut city spending and services in almost all city departments. Will this new debt save the city money over time? Perhaps, but compared to what? Interest rates can go higher or lower. And while people certainly care about saving money over time, for many, keeping cash in their own pockets during uncertain times takes priority over the distant possibility of future savings.
While there is little chance of correcting the mayor’s action, city leaders can minimize its impact. For example: Encourage city employees to forgo compensation increases this year. I assume they have been approached, but have they agreed? Revisit the senior tax break proposal to help vulnerable citizens receive reductions in property taxes. The City Council passed a resolution in support last year, but legislation introduced this year was quietly withdrawn.
Fight to pass the TIF tax incentive for the proposed hotel at 110 and Elm Street. Amesbury simply needs to say “yes” and the result will be as much as $500,000 annually in new tax revenue. With new development valued at approximately $100 million scheduled to begin generating additional tax revenue over the next two years, the net cost to taxpayers of our new school and other community improvements could have been minimal.
However, between the timing of the mayor’s borrowing decision and the loss of new revenue due to rejection and withdrawal of the TIF by the City Council and mayor, taxpayers have been needlessly harmed.
Former Mayor Ken Gray
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.