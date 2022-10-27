To the editor:
(Editor’s note: the letter writer is a former mayor of Newburyport)
As we begin voting across are region to elect our new state representative, it is imperative to look at the workload and responsibilities that this person will assume in January. Our legislators closed out this last term leaving much work to be completed including the very important economic bill and millions of federal relief dollars to be allocated. The needs of our district are significant including capital and infrastructure projects, limited affordable housing, school funding, water quality and supply protection, and addressing the upriver combined sewer overflows on the Merrimack. These are only a few of our priorities and we need a strong leader who will advocate for our needs and bring funding to the district.
Our state rep. must be ready on day one as bills must be filed for the next term within weeks of taking office as well as establishing offices and staff and preparing to assume leadership roles on assigned committees. Dawne Shand is the candidate with an established record of building coalitions, developing policies and passing legislation while serving as the president of the Women’s Political Caucus. She is deeply committed to improving the lives of all people and understands the economic and social issues affecting our region. I am impressed with Dawne’s background as an author, nonprofit leader, advocate and reproductive rights champion. Dawne has worked hard to reach people in Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury and Merrimac, to listen and understand the concerns that have shaped her vision and solutions for the many challenges we face. Dawne is the candidate with the intelligence, background, compassion and commitment to move our district forward. Please join me in voting for Dawne Shawn for our next 1st Essex State Representative on Nov. 8.
DONNA D. HOLADAY Newburyport
